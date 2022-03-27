Growth in every area, Region 10 included – VP Jagdeo

The PPP/C Government has embarked on a transformational plan that will spur economic growth in every sector and the overall economy.

This was disclosed by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Sunday as he addressed residents of Region 10.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is flanked by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Reflecting on this government’s track record, Dr. Jagdeo noted that Guyana’s macrofundamentals are stronger than many of the other developed countries in the world.

The Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, which will significantly reduce electricity cost, and investments in the education, health and infrastructure sectors, utilising funds from oil and gas will take Guyana further down a growth path, the Vice President highlighted.

Youths of Region 10 at the meeting held by VP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

“These are all things that we have worked out within the last 15 to 18 months, raising money, putting together the projects, completing the feasibility study. We’ve done the feasibility study for the East Coast Road Widening too,” he pointed out.

Dr. Jagdeo mentioned the investments that are being made in the livestock industry, as well as in corn and soyabean production.

A Linder makes a point at the meeting

He explained that,” These are all things that would be connected to Linden. The economic activities, the spin off benefits, the supplies that you will meet will have a direct impact on Region 10 and people in Region 10.”

The Vice President also reiterated the importance of capital investments and prudent management of oil funds to secure long-term stability.