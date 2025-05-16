GS Jagdeo boasts massive Amerindian development ahead of NTC Conference

The stories of Amerindian development are ripe with success and progress, as government investments are bearing fruit in the villages.

This was the view of General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Over the years, billions of dollars have been spent on improving connectivity, housing, healthcare, and education in the hinterland regions.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Government figures show spending on hinterland roads rose from $1.5 billion in 2020 to $9 billion in 2025. This has allowed the rehabilitation and expansion of key routes, helping residents, businesses, and tourists while also improving emergency access.

Along the Kurupukari-Lethem corridor, a total of 32 bridges have been constructed to the tune of $4.1 billion.

Airstrips at Lethem, Eteringbang, Ekereku Bottom, Karisparu, Baramita, and Kaieteur have been upgraded, with further work at Paramakatoi, Kwakwani, Aishalton, and Matthews Ridge. These improvements have increased flight frequency and safety, and reduced travel time for essential services.

In the area of housing, the Hinterland Housing Programme has earmarked 400 homes to be constructed and provided to the residents of Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine at an affordable cost.

Dr Jagdeo said that the upcoming National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference will give his administration the opportunity to yet again highlight the significant changes that have occurred in Indigenous communities.

“We will be able to contrast, again as political parties, our approaches to the development of Amerindian communities and compare track records,” he noted.

The general secretary challenged the parliamentary opposition to outline their track record on Amerindian development.

Since assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C government rehired nearly 2000 Community Service Officers. An additional 600 have since been added to this number.

A hinterland resident receiving the keys to her new home

Through the government’s flagship Low Carbon Development Fund, $9.6 billion was transferred to hinterland communities to accelerate development through more than 1500 sustainable economic projects.

This year, the more than 240 Amerindian communities are slated to receive more than $4 billion in additional funding.

“I can go down a long list of things being done. So, when people pop into these communities and talk nonsense, we have a track record in these communities,” Dr Jagdeo pointed out.

Dr Jagdeo poured cold water on what he described as the aspirations of some political entities, saying that his party’s achievements for Amerindians will solidify their support amongst the indigenous people.

“All of those who are engaged in wishful thinking that somehow they are making a breakthrough in Amerindian areas…we already got the overwhelming support in opposition, when APNU was running in there and carrying all sorts of things. What do you think [will happen] now?” he questioned.

The general secretary assured that his administration will continue to work with the residents of the hinterland to ensure that their communities are continuously developed.

