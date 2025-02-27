GS Jagdeo condemns attempt to create chaos in cash grant distribution

– Defends efforts of staff undertaking process

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has condemned attempts by the opposition political machine to instigate chaos and confusion in the distribution of the $100,000 cash grant.

Only recently, a popular social media commentator falsely claimed in a live broadcast that the cash grant cheques were valid for three days. This deliberate move to spread misinformation led to unnecessary panic, with many citizens rushing to the banks to cash their cheques.

“This deliberate misleading must be condemned. That [misinformation] created a lot of panic and confusion around the country and they did it callously…They don’t care [about] the impact it had on people,” the PPP GS expressed during his news conference on Thursday.

With the distribution process at advanced stage, the general secretary criticized how the opposition only seek to highlight isolated complaints, overriding the successes and the fact that hundreds of thousands of individuals who had a positive experience.

“Now wherever there is incompetence, wherever there is callousness – we should fix it. But I can’t deny the hard work of hundreds of people who are the cheques to our people, and a lot of people don’t want to wait too,” Dr Jagdeo stated.

He also blazed the opposition’s critique of taking photographs of the person receiving the check. This step is important, since it will prevent fraudulent persons from collecting cheques that are not theirs.

In addition, Dr Jagdeo reemphasized that it is the government’s commitment to ensure every eligible person – including shut in and the elderly – receives their cash grants.

Arrangements are being made to deliver funds to individuals who cannot come out to collect their cheques.

When the initiative is completed, approximately $60 billion in disposable income will be placed into the pockets of Guyanese.

