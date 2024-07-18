GS Jagdeo raises questions about AFC Executives’ conflicts of interest

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Dr Bharrat Jagdeo fiercely questioned the integrity of several executives of the Alliance For Change (AFC) as a result of their “blatant” conflicts of interest and duplicity.

Dr Jagdeo raised these concerns at his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Robb Street, Georgetown.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Recently, the media requested a response from the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) regarding Joel Bhagwandin’s post as Commissioner as well as a subcontractor of Exxon Mobil.

According to Jagdeo, the PPC’s response noted that Bhagwandin recused himself from conversations surrounding Exxon Mobil.

Bhagwandin later publicly resigned from his relationship with the oil company.

However, the General Secretary said that even though the questions raised were fair, he expressed his concern that similar questions were not asked about current AFC Executive and Commissioner of the PPC Diane Rajkumar.

“[David] Patterson has made several complaints. Now, he is the Chairman of the party, I think…so does she recuse herself when any issues come up there that involve anything from the AFC?” Dr Jagdeo questioned.

In recent weeks, Jagdeo has lambasted the newly-elected leader of the AFC, Nigel Hughes, regarding the relationship he shares with Exxon Mobil and his new political appointment where he is expected to vie for the presidency.

This, Jagdeo says, is no different from the position now finds herself in.

“You have a politician now, a full-fledged, practising politician in the leadership of a party who is sitting on the [Public Procurement Commission] …they will try to make it all about corruption because her bosses, her leaders are saying everything about the PPP is corrupt,” he explained.

The General Secretary pointed out what he describes as a duplicity in the local media fraternity.

“If it’s against the PPP, it’s open season. Once it’s about [the opposition], look at the double standards,” he said.

