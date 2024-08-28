GS Jagdeo says Congress Place owes city council $6.7 Billion

– PNCR-Led Council changes rule to write off debt

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Monday passed a controversial ‘Institutional Rate Policy’ aimed at exempting political parties from paying rates and taxes or significantly reducing those obligations.

The move, spearheaded by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led council, sought to extend this benefit to any property owned by a political party for more than two years.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

This decision has sparked outrage among members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), with City Councillors Alfonso De Armas, Patricia Chase-Greene, and Steven Jacobs voicing strong opposition.

They criticised the Georgetown Town Council’s move, arguing that the new policy is unjust and self-serving.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, at Freedom House on Robb Street, Georgetown, PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo condemned the policy as a thinly veiled attempt by the PNCR to evade a substantial debt.

“We never asked for this. We are the largest political party, so we were shocked that they would rush this proposal through the City Council,” Jagdeo stated. “There had to be an ulterior motive, and our Councillors were trying to uncover it,” he said.

Dr Jagdeo revealed that Congress Place, the headquarters of the PNCR, owes the City Council a staggering $6.7 billion in unpaid rates and taxes. The sum has accumulated over an extended period due to non-payment, with interest and penalties significantly increasing the debt.

“They have outstanding sums for three other properties – $1.2 million, $988,000 and $3.5 million. So clearly, this proposal is to deprive the citizens of Georgetown and the Mayor and City Council of taxes that are due to them from the People’s National Congress,” he said.

The PPP general secretary accused the PNC/R of using its influence within the City Council to manipulate taxation policy for partisan advantage.

“Just imagine if the PPP was in control of the City Council and did that for itself, you would have had, all week long, tons of articles expressing outrage. Yet this goes by quietly. I hope that this gets picked up by civil society and all the other elements talking about good governance and everything else,” the GS said.

Dr Jagdeo characterised the move as “typical PNC behaviour,” accusing the party of prioritising its interests at the expense of the citizens of Georgetown and the integrity of the city’s governance.

The decision, he argued, undermines the financial sustainability of the City Council, depriving Georgetown residents of vital public funds.

