GS Jagdeo says gov’t will not put country at risk by doing  business with the Mohameds

The General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo firmly expressed that the government has severed all business ties with the Mohameds Family to shield Guyana’s interest and prevent potential financial turmoil.

The decision, he explained, is a necessary safeguard to prevent a financial breakdown that could endanger thousands of Guyanese lives.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) also Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging media operatives

The general secretary was responding to businessman Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed, who has accused the government for blocking him and his companies from conducting business locally.

However, GS Jagdeo dismissed these allegations, stating that Mohameds is misleading the public in an attempt to demonise the PPP/C Administration for its challenges.

In fact, the government’s decision stems from the US Department of Treasury’s Office for Foreign Assets Control sanctions on the Mohameds and their businesses, for allegedly evading almost GYS$11 billion in taxes on gold sales.

It Is within this context, the PPP GS stressed that maintaining ties with the sanctioned group would have placed Guyana’s financial system at severe risk of being blacklisted.

“We could shut down the entire financial system if the Mohameds had continue owning a Cambio license. The banks cut all ties. Just imagine if they would continue allowing the Mohameds to do business with them – they could be subjected to US sanctions,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference.

Dr Jagdeo, who holds the vice president portfolio, cleared the allegations of vindictiveness, making it clear that no special priority will be given to the Mohameds’ over the preservation of national interest.

“The government cannot do business with the Mohameds. It exposes us to the risks of sanctions, not because we are vindictive or we hate them, but they’re the ones who got sanctioned because of the investigation. These are the consequences of the sanction, but they want us to defy United States government sanction and risk the lives of all our people,” Dr Jagdeo stressed.

In addition, Dr Jagdeo urged the Mohameds to cooperate with the Guyana Police Force and other relevant authorities, regarding an alleged assassination plot against his son, Azzurdin Mohamed.

He also encouraged the businessman to publicly expose the name of the gold deal who is allegedly transacting business with Venezuela, a US-sanctioned country.

“He should disclose this now and send it to the US Government or give it to the authorities, or don’t give it if he thinks there is a conspiracy,” he stressed.

During an interview with media operatives, US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot highlighted that the sanctions are a result of over two and a half years of investigations by US authorities.

