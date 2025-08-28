GS Jagdeo urges electorate not to risk their future

With general elections merely four days away, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has stressed that the stakes are high and appealed to Guyanese to not to risk the country’s future.

“These elections are not simple elections. You’re staking a lot – your future on them. And really, the choices there are not great that are before us,” he said pointing to the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Alliance for Change (AFC) and the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political outfits.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

As Guyana continues to face major threats including the border controversy with Venezuela, Dr Jagdeo stressed the importance of having strong and secure leadership to secure global support.

A court case to bring an end to this decades-old controversy is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and he strongly believes the outcome will be in Guyana’s favour.

“But that does not mean that Venezuela, given the rogue regime that operates in that country, will accept the outcome,” he pointed out, emphasising that the PPP/C is the only party that can safely navigate Guyana throughout this.

He argued that the ruling party presents themselves as the only body with credibility, having delivered on its promises over the past five years, from lowering taxes to reviving key sectors such as rice, sugar, and mining.

He also pointed to the nation’s major achievements from the Local Content Law, a commitment made by the PPP/C in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

Under this law, the government has created opportunities for thousands of Guyanese, “because there is a prohibition in the law which says …that every oil and gas company have to submit…a local content plan for labour.”

Dr Jagdeo, who also serves as the vice president, also declared that the PPP/C is committed to increasing the benefits and renumeration of public sector workers, part-time employees, and families, pledging more benefits and opportunities.

He reiterated that the that only the PPP/C has a clear plan for Guyana’s future.

“The PPP/C will win and win with a handsome majority… because we’ve been working for the past five years, and the people of this country have seen the results of that work.”