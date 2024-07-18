GTA launches ‘Ride Along GY’ Bartica experiential tour

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched an experiential product ‘Ride Along’ GY in Bartica, Region Seven, offering locals and tourists the chance to explore historical and other breathtaking tourist sites from the seat of a bicycle.

Through a guided 30-minute tour on Thursday, participants rode to several tourist sites in the township.

GTA’s Product Development Officer, Lisa Williams; Manager of the Product Development Department at GTA, Candace Phillips; Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray; Proprietor of Ride Along, Cherry-Ann Greene; Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams; Licensed Tour Guide, Eon Vanderhyben, and other representatives from GTA and THAG

GTA’s Manager of the Product Development Department, Candace Phillips noted that the undertaking signals the first step of a robust partnership with the region, private operators, and the government to transform Bartica as a tourism hub.

She added that the regional administration and tourism committee also signal new plans to expand Bartica’s tourism potential and transform it as the gateway to the interior, as well as a tourism destination.

“This one step is just the beginning point of all the experiences that could be launched. The product development team has been working here for about three years now…This is the next step in a bigger product that we are also working on called Discover Essequibo…We are recognising that for tourism to be done well in this area, we need to build collaboration for a greater vision,” Phillips highlighted.

Participants touring the market in Bartica Participants gearing up to kickstart the ride-along tour in Bartica Participants riding along First Street in Bartica Participants of Ride Along GY Bartica experiential tour

The tour started at First Street by the ‘One Guyana’ sign where participants and along the route participants saw the Cenotaph Monument and Bartica’s business hub where the first green market and other businesses are located.

The excitement culminated at the Golden Beach along the boardwalk where the oldest structure in Bartica is located.

Bartica’s Mayor, Anthony Murray highlighted that Ride Along GY is extremely significant and beneficial for the town since it will showcase the township’s natural beauty.

“We are definitely happy to have this product to be explored in Bartica and to start the journey of good things to come in the tourism industry. Barticians, for the first time, will get to experience this and tourists that are coming in [to Bartica] three times per week. This is something that will augur well for us…It will put us on the map of the tourism industry,” Murray said.

The mayor pledged continued support to the spectacular venture as it will allow tourists to see the full layout of Bartica as they ride along.

Meanwhile, the Proprietor of Ride Along Cherry-Ann Greene described this milestone as an exciting moment for her since she always wanted to expand Ride Along in Bartica.

“When I started Ride Along in 2021, I always wanted to come to Bartica. I know I wanted to go to the different regions in Guyana but Bartica was always my next stop… It’s been an incredible journey so far,” Greene expressed.



This is the eighth tourism experiential tour that is being launched by the GTA in 2024, including a new Paddle Boarding Experience, an Inclusive Bicycle Tour, the Demerara Sunset ‘A Journey through Pottery’ Experience by Toka Village, and the Explore Lethem Day Tour.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

