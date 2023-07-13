GTA to ensure adequate accommodation for CPL, Cricket Carnival visitors

Guyana is eagerly counting down to its upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket Carnival, and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is working diligently to make all necessary preparations for the anticipated surge of visitors for these exciting events.

GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh said the bed and breakfast programme is again an option for people looking for suitable accommodation.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh

“That programme is well underway. We have about 20 businesses already conditionally approved by the tourism authority and they are on the website and Facebook pages. So, people are encouraged to look at these properties. They have been inspected by the authority and they are a great alternative if you can’t find rooms at the hotels,” Baksh said.

He anticipates that more homes will be approved before the start of the cricket and carnival celebrations.

“We will play host to multiple events and expos and major conferences in the coming months,” Baksh said.

Further, he noted that upcoming events like the International Building Expo and Agri Expo will also attract visitors who may need accommodation.

2022 Cricket Carnival Road Parade

In preparation for this, Baksh said the GTA is planning to have welcome activities at the major ports of entry.

“When travellers come for that period, they will have a very warm Guyanese welcome at the major ports and we are going to ensure that they receive the paraphernalia and the welcome drink and the entertainment that comes with it.”

The GTA will also be promoting the event and launching new visitor experiences. This is the second consecutive year that Guyana will be hosting the CPL finals.

Cricket Carnival activities are planned for September 8–25.

