GTA to host tour guide training in Berbice

Berbice residents will have an opportunity to participate in a free tour guide training on February 27 and 28, through the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce’s Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The training will be held at the Leisure Inn Hotel in New Amsterdam and will cover areas including leadership, effective communication, use of visual aids and voice, tour management, and understanding guests’ needs.

Some participants of the Business Development Toolkit training

The GTA continues to provide training for persons who are interested in pursuing a career in the tourism industry.

Training in various aspects of the tourism sector has been prioritised, as the industry expands and the country receives more visitors.

Recently, the agency supported a tourism ambassador training for about 20 taxi drivers along the Essequibo Coast.

Persons engaged in training at the GTA training facility

Those beneficiaries were engaged in sessions aimed at introducing them to critical areas to provide exceptional hospitality and tourism services during their day-to-day activities.

“This training was not only informative but also fostered a sense of pride and responsibility among taxi drivers to represent their region, and by extension Guyana with excellence,” the GTA said on its Facebook platform.

Taxi drivers from Essequibo engaged in tourism ambassador training

In addition, the agency also facilitated a Business Development Toolkit training session with 16 participants.

“This session, led by Marlon George, a master trainer attached to the GTA, guided participants through strategic areas of business development and how they can implement these areas in the daily operations of their businesses,” the GTA stated.

