Guyana achieves remarkable success in ICAO Aviation Security Audit, exceeding ICAO Global Aspirational Goal

Guyana achived an outstanding overall score of 80.12% in the recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Security Audit, significantly surpassing the global average of 72%. This remarkable achievement marks a substantial increase from the country’s previous score of 62.90% in 2016, reflecting an impressive improvement of 17.22%.

Conducted from August 25 to September 3, 2025, the aviation security audit was part of ICAO’s Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach. Guyana’s exceptional score of 80.12% not only highlights the nation’s commitment to aviation security but also exceeds ICAO’s global aspirational goal for all States to achieve effective implementation of 75% by 2033.

This comprehensive audit rigorously evaluated Guyana’s compliance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation, specifically Annex 9 (Facilitation) and Annex 17 (Security – Safeguarding International Civil Aviation Against Acts of Unlawful Interference). The audit consisted of 494 Protocol Questions and scrutinized eight critical areas of the aviation security system, including:

Aviation Security Legislation

Aviation Security Programmes and Regulations

State Appropriate Authority for Aviation Security and its Responsibilities

Personnel Qualifications and Training

Provision of Technical Guidance, Tools, and Security Critical Information

Certification and Approval Obligations

Quality Control Obligations

Resolution of Security Concerns

Four (4) ICAO experts in the various areas conducted the audit.

The GCAA extends its heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, for his visionary leadership for Guyana’s aviation sector to attain world-class standards. Special appreciation to Minister Deodat Indar for his guidance and essential role in the audit preparation. Sincere thanks to Minister Bishop Juan Edghill for his support to the GCAA and the audit process.

The GCAA wishes to thank its dedicated Aviation Security team, who worked tirelessly to achieve this significant accomplishment, and the support staff who assisted. Their collective effort has made an indelible impact on the overall success, reinforcing Guyana’s commitment to the safety and security of the traveling public.

This achievement not only enhances the reputation of Guyana’s aviation sector but also fosters greater confidence among international travellers and stakeholders, positioning Guyana as a leader in aviation security on the global stage.