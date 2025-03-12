Guyana Advances Transplant Program with Establishment of HLA Laboratory

The Guyana Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA) continues to build robust systems to strengthen both living and deceased organ donation and transplantation. A significant milestone in this effort is the establishment of a Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) laboratory, which will enhance the country’s transplant capabilities by providing essential testing locally.

To date, the HOATTA has made significant strides in building the capacity of clinical staff at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) involved in the transplant process. Several healthcare professionals have received advanced training in Barcelona, equipping them with the expertise needed to improve organ and tissue transplant services in Guyana. Standard Operating Procedure and Protocols were developed and in 2024, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation was assessed and certified as a transplant center -the only certified transplant center in the country.

Dr. Karina Omari (sitting) along with Representative from One Lambda and local training participants

A key component of a successful transplant program is HLA testing, which plays a critical role in determining donor-recipient compatibility. HLA markers help match donors and recipients more effectively, reducing the risk of organ rejection and improving transplant outcomes. Currently, HLA testing is performed abroad, leading to high costs and delays for patients in need of transplants.

In a major step forward, the Ministry of Health has procured state-of-the-art equipment to establish the HLA laboratory, including a Luminex machine, centrifuge and thermocycler and reagents at a cost of USD $150,000. This investment underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s transplant services and ensuring timely and accessible care for patients.

On February 24-28, 2025, 15 laboratory personnel were trained on HLA testing, gaining hands-on experience with the newly acquired equipment at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory. The lead trainer, Dr. Karina Omari, HLA laboratory expert from One Lambda a well-known laboratory and biotechnology company based in the United States that specializes in HLA typing and antibody detection for organ and tissue transplantation.

At an in-briefing meeting with Dr. Karina Omari and team, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony emphasized the importance of this milestone for Guyana’s transplant program. He noted that “the establishment of the HLA laboratory marks a transformative step in our efforts to enhance organ and tissue transplantation in Guyana. With local HLA testing, patients will no longer have to bear the high costs of overseas testing, and results will be available much faster—ultimately improving the efficiency and success of transplants in the country.” He thanked Dr. Pedro Lewis, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Services and HOATTA’s HLA Laboratory Focal Point for leading this initiative. Dr. Pedro Lewis congratulated the medical technologists and encouraged them to “continue to practice and use your skills for greater accuracy and reliability of results”.

The establishment of the HLA laboratory is a testament to Ministry of Health and HOATTA’s commitment to advancing Guyana’s transplant program. By strengthening local capacity and infrastructure, the Ministry of Health and HOATTA is ensuring that life-saving transplants become more accessible and affordable for all Guyanese in need.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………

ABOUT THE GUYANA HUMAN ORGAN AND TISSUE TRANSPLANT AGENCY

The Guyana Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA) is established by the Guyana Human Organ and Tissue and Transplant Act 2021 and is dedicated to promoting, coordinating, and regulating organ and tissue donation and transplantation in Guyana.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Shanti Singh-Anthony, Chair, HOATTA Dr. Sondia Gordon, CEO, HOATTA Email: transplantguyana@gmail.com

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

