Guyana and the United Kingdom keen on exploring opportunities to maximize full potential of bilateral trade relations

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud received a courtesy call from the Deputy Director for Trade for Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, Mr. Paul Whittingham on 30 January 2025. Mr. Whittingham was accompanied by High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Her Excellency Jane Miller. He is in Guyana to participate in the CARIFORUM/UK Sub-Committee on Development Cooperation being held at CARICOM’s Secretariat.

Mr. Whittingham informed that the United Kingdom is keen on exploring drivers of trade in the Caribbean region to enable growth and economic diversification, as well as strengthening development cooperation and technical expertise to enhance quality and standards. Additionally, the UK has introduced climate measures for sustainable trade practices, for instance through a carbon pricing mechanism. Further, Mr. Whittingham affirmed that the UK government is open to assist developing countries in playing a greater role in rule setting at the multilateral level.

Foreign Secretary Persaud alluded to the exponential growth in trade relations between Guyana and the United Kingdom in recent years, which he said, has the potential to be further boosted and maximized. He stressed that technological transfer would be key to this endeavor. The Foreign Secretary informed that the government of Guyana is positioning the country as a regional leader by creating a knowledge and service-based economy. In this regard, the government is investing heavily in key sectors such as tourism, digitalization and e- services, health, and climate services.

Both sides agreed that there is room for exploring new ways of enhancing trade opportunities. They acknowledged the need for greater awareness of existing mechanisms established to facilitate trade between the two countries, as well as the pivotal role of the business sectors of both sides in fully utilizing these mechanisms.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

