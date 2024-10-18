Guyana and the US commit to advance energy cooperation

Foreign Secretary Mr. Robert Persaud met with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Energy Resources of the United States Department of State, Ms. Laura Lochman on the margins of the Jolla Energy Conference on 16 October 2024 in La Jolla, San Diego.

The two sides discussed matters related to energy transition and the need to build sustainable energy systems. They reaffirmed the commitment of their respective governments to advance energy cooperation at the bilateral level and to boost efforts aimed at achieving energy security in the region. In this regard, Foreign Secretary Persaud acknowledged the key role of the United States in the implementation of the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), which aims to facilitate clean energy development and investment.

The Foreign Secretary participated as keynote speaker in the twenty-third La Jolla Energy Conference entitled “Enlightening path to transformation” that was held on 16-17 October 2024. In his remarks, the Foreign Secretary provided insights on ongoing efforts in Guyana’s energy transition and environmental sustainability.

