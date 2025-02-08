Guyana and US fortify security cooperation

Guyana and the United States continue to deepen their strategic partnership, bolstering Guyana’s national defence capabilities.

Through sustained and robust cooperation, the two nations reaffirm their dedication to mutual prosperity across key sectors including defense and economic development.

This thriving partnership has garnered stellar commendations, most recently, from Foreign Secretary Robert M. Persaud.

Foreign Secretary Robert M. Persaud and US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot

The foreign secretary took to the stage and lauded the collaboration during a reception dinner celebrating the National Defense Institute’s first cohort of graduates on Friday.

His sentiments echoed through the room filled with distinguished guests including Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot, Heads of Guyana’s defence agencies and representatives from William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies.

Recently, Guyana’s National Defense Institute in partnership with the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies graduated 40 ranks and officers from the Joint Services.

This comprehensive course provided graduates with critical knowledge and specialised training, enhancing their ability to safeguard Guyana’s national sovereignty against threats such as drug trafficking, transnational crime, and illegal migration, as well as the concerning rhetoric emanating from Venezuela.

According to Secretary Persaud, “This collaborative effort exemplifies the strong partnership between the governments of the United States and Guyana. Our relationship is characterised by mutual respect and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Western Hemisphere.”

He expressed Guyana’s eagerness to collaborate with the US on future training and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen the nation’s security capabilities.

In the same breath, he stressed the critical need to bridge the gap between policy development and implementation to effectively address evolving threats.

“Security and defence are fundamental pillars of national prosperity,” Secretary Persaud asserted. “As policymakers, we must create synergies in policy formulation, adopting a holistic and inclusive approach to address security threats and challenges, always prioritizing our national interests.”

As Guyana continues to experience rapid economic development, the government demonstrates its unwavering political will to safeguard democracy by implementing effective and adaptable policies, prioritising the development of a professional security apparatus and building strong regional partnerships.

Beyond defence and intelligence cooperation, the two countries’ robust relationship extensively spans across diverse sectors, including democracy, trade, investment, economic development, energy, capacity building, and education.

