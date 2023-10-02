Guyana boasts monumental achievements in agri. sector

Guyana’s agricultural sector is undergoing substantial transformation as a result of the diversification efforts and investments being made to maintain food security.

Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Monday, while highlighting this significant milestone, noted that the country is now experiencing unprecedented growth in the livestock sector as well as in traditional crops including rice, sugar, fruits and vegetables, among others.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during remarks at the ministry’s interfaith service

He was at the time delivering the keynote address at an interfaith service to mark the beginning of Agriculture Month activities, at the ministry’s head office, Regent Street, Georgetown.

“For the first time in our country, we are witnessing a revolution in new crops. We have seen massive investments in corn and soya production…Very shortly, bio-fortified rice will become a variety for farmers to plant. These are monumental achievements for us in the agriculture sector. That is the way we have been planning and moving this sector,” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

Some 1,200 tonnes of soya were produced in the first half of this year, increasing the total amount to 1,663 tonnes being produced since the programme began.

Interfaith service held to mark the beginning of Agriculture Month activities

To encourage the increase in production of high-value crops, the government has invested in the construction of 100 new shade houses in the first half of the year.

Additionally, preparatory works are underway on the ponds for brackish water shrimp cultivation in Region Five to further support, develop and regulate the fishing industry.

While these are only some of the initiatives and investments made by the government, the overall aim is to improve the food supply chain locally as well as in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Minister Mustapha also stressed the importance of everyone working together to achieve Guyana’s full agricultural potential.

“As we commercialise the agriculture sector, let us work together to develop the entire agri-food value chain and increase our competitive advantage through collaboration ventures that link producers, retailers, processors, marketers, food service companies, shippers, and suppliers,” he urged.

This year, Agriculture Month is themed ‘Accelerating Vision 25 by 2025: Investing in agri-business and food security.’

