Guyana boosts firefighting force with 91 newly trained recruits

─firefighting ranks increase to 1,029

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) firefighting capacity has been significantly enhanced with the addition of 91 newly trained firefighters, further strengthening the country’s safety and emergency response.

Of this number, 19 are females and 72 are males, bringing the total number of firefighting ranks to 1,029.

The new 91 Firefighters

The recruits completed three months of intensive training at the Leonora Training Centre, West Coast Demerara.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday for Batch #1 of 2025, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond congratulated the new firefighters for their exceptional commitment and perseverance throughout the training.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday

“Today’s ceremony represents months of rigorous training, sacrifice and determination. It is the culmination of an intensive course that tested not only your physical endurance but also your discipline, teamwork and integrity, and you have met that challenge with distinction and you now stand ready to serve with confidence, professionalism and pride,” Minister Walrond told the graduates.

During the programme, the firefighters received both theoretical and practical training, including pump operations, live firefighting exercises and other critical emergency response skills training.

Drill display by the recruits

They were also educated on the history and structure of the GFS, control room and radio communication, water supply management and hydrant operations, among others.

In addition to the practical components, the recruits were required to complete a written examination and attain a minimum score of 50 per cent to pass the training.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, presents an award to a recruit

Moreover, critical to the training of firefighters is the transformation of the service’s framework aimed at further strengthening national safety, security, and emergency response systems across Guyana.

“These investments are guided by our government’s commitment and the fire service five-year strategic plan, a road map that aligns operations with international standards and ensures continuous improvement in training, safety and emergency management,” the home affairs minister stated.

Under this plan, the government have achieved significant milestones. These include the construction of six new fire stations and the upgrading of others to improve coverage and response times, as well as the deployment of 40 rapid intervention vehicles across the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in all administrative regions.

Minister Walrond announced that a new fire station is being built in Parika will support the Leonora fire station and reduce response time in Region Three.

The government has also acquired the Bronto Sky lifts to strengthen high-rise firefighting capacity.

“Guyana is the only country in the Caribbean with these modern assets. We are also the only country in this region to have the fireboat, protector aids, and there is another one to arrive before the end of the year,” the minister pointed out.

Firefighters have access to international training programs in areas like hazardous materials response, airport firefighting, and fire investigation.

Digital dispatch system and interstation connectivity are being integrated into the GFS system to further enhance coordination and efficiency across regions.