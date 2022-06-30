Guyana/China relations imperishable – President Ali

– Says 50 years of cooperation laid foundation for continued collaboration

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali lauded the “imperishable” nature of Guyana/China relations as he recognised the inseparable ties that have brought the people of the two countries together.

The Head of State made this assertion during the celebrations to mark the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China at a ceremony held on Wednesday evening at the Pegasus Hotel.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali with China’s Ambassador to Guyana, GUO Haiyan.

“Relations between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China are imperishable. Inseparable ties to China have brought tremendous development gains, has brought our people closer together.”

He added that while cooperation between the two countries straddles almost all areas of national development including agriculture, culture, defence cooperation, education, health, information communications technology, infrastructural development, private investment, security, sport, trade and transportation; interactions between the two countries over the past half of a century have not been limited only to the bilateral level.

“As our beliefs and principles and interests converge, our two countries have continued to collaborate in international forums such as the China-Caribbean Consultations, the CELAC-China Forum, the Caribbean-China Economic and Trade Cooperation, the United Nations, the G-77 and China and World Trade Organisation. We both subscribe to the belief that multilateralism is necessary to assist in finding solutions to the present global challenges.”

SUSTAINED BILATERAL RELATIONS

President Ali noted that 50 years of relations have laid a foundation for 50 more years of sustained friendship. He emphasised too that the relationship must be to enable the world to arrive at better solutions as both countries must play their part in advancing democratic norms and principles, advancing peace and security, advancing transparency and integrity and advancing the welfare and wellbeing of all.

“We will continue to partner with you in the many areas we have identified in the discussion with President Xi [Jinping]; human resource training and development, your investment in food security and agriculture, your support to the technological transformation, your support to the infrastructural transformation, your private sector being a part of the advancement and the advancement and development of our countries are all things we’ll continue to work on together.”

INCLUSIVENESS

The President reiterated his Government’s commitment to a One Guyana initiative, which is aimed primarily at ensuring greater inclusiveness. In this paradigm, he added, his Government seeks to create an environment where all feel comfortable building their lives and relish being part of a closely knitted Guyana.

“My Government desires to show no partiality, and this is why Chinese nationals, like nationals of any other country, are welcomed to our country’s national development and indeed, not only are you welcomed to our country’s national development, but you make up an important part of our cultural heritage and our national makeup. You are part of the national pot of what makes us all Guyanese.”

In her remarks, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan said the occasion marks a “new milestone in China/Guyana relations”.

The Anniversary ceremony, hosted by the Chinese Embassy, featured a rousing cultural performance and the unveiling of a limited edition commemorative stamp.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips; Vice President, the Honourable Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; several Government Ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and representatives from the business community were also at the event.

Guyana was the first country in the English-speaking Caribbean to have opened diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. Since June of 1972, the two countries have supported each other’s positions on key international issues such as south-south cooperation, regional integration, and China-Caribbean cooperation.

