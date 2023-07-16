Guyana continues to forge strong partnerships on climate, environment

Guyana is collaborating with regional and international partners to showcase its leadership in the areas of climate and environment.

In fact, the country’s international leadership in climate security, among other things, will take centre stage at the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the UAE this December.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This was emphasised by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a media conference last week at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

Dr Ali made it clear that Guyana’s commitment to sustainability and climate action is reflected in its national policies, as well as engagement with international entities.

“Discussions on national priority areas are planned for the upcoming meetings of the multi-stakeholder committee of the LCDS,” he stated.

In recent years, the country has emerged as a global leader in conversations on climate and environmental challenges through fruitful collaborations with development partners.

“The entire EU (European Union) programme for Guyana over the next five years, focuses on climate and environment, and has seen several programmes already signed into effect, including on mangroves, community livelihoods and forest governance,” PresidentAli underscored.

He said in the coming weeks he will be meeting with the President of the European Union to explore and discuss areas of further collaboration. This, he asserted, is another win for Guyana’s foreign policy.

Accordingly, the country’s network with the British Government has also led to the formulation of a maritime economy plan, further demonstrating the nation’s proactive stance on addressing climate and environmental concerns.

The president said the United States has also been an essential collaborator, particularly in the energy and environment sectors, enabling Guyana to tap into expertise and resources to accelerate its sustainable development goals.

“Guyana’s engagement within CARICOM on the regional food security agenda is also a main priority in our programme of work on climate and environment.”

President Ali’s aim is for Guyana to serve as a model for effective international collaboration and reinforce the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges.

