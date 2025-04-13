Guyana Digital School to be launched in Region Six before May – President Ali

The One Guyana Digital School will be launched in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) before May, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has revealed.

This innovative initiative, conceptualised by President Ali, seeks to integrate technology into the education system to enhance learning opportunities for students across the country.

“The Guyana Digital School will allow every single child to learn on a digital platform because every child must be able to function in a digital environment …. Every single child will be in a learning environment 24-7, and you will have before the end of May, the Digital School will be launched right here in Berbice,” the president stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents at Albion

He made the announcement while unveiling a transformative vision for Region Six at a public engagement at the Albion Sports Complex on Saturday.

Region Six is one of three areas selected for the establishment of the One Guyana Digital School. The other locations are Region Two and Region Three.

The initiative aims to provide interactive, high-quality education that is accessible to students not only across Guyana but also throughout the Caribbean.

This digital school will complement physical schools, ensuring students in even the most remote areas, have equal access to learning materials.

President Ali noted that this initiative forms part of a comprehensive development plan for Region Six, which includes the establishment of a new nursing and medical school in the region.

Significant investments are also being made in digital learning solutions through the Ministry of Education to equip the younger generation for the digital economy the government is building.

As part of this broader effort, the government plans to launch a national digital payment platform that will allow Guyanese to make payments directly from their mobile devices.

Furthermore, self-service kiosks for services like driver’s license renewal will be created, reducing bureaucracy, human bias and enhancing efficiency.

These investments, the president previously stated, are designed to prepare the country for future crises, including potential pandemics like the COVID-19

President Ali is currently on a two-day outreach in Region Six, where he is engaging and listening to concerns shared by members of several communities. On Sunday, this outreach will continue.

Only last week, the head of state travelled to communities in Region Three, where he also outlined his government’s bold vision for the region.

