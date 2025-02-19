Guyana, DR ready to work together to market joint tourism product

In addition to joint pursuits in agriculture and oil and gas, Guyana and the Dominican Republic are eager to collaborate in the tourism sector to market a premium tourism destination.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that this commitment was affirmed on Tuesday during his engagement with the DR President, Luis Abinader.

The head of state said that strategic partnerships and private sector ventures such as these greatly propel Guyana’s evolving tourism and hospitality sector.

“I was very pleased with our discussion with the president of the Dominican Republic, who made it very clear that he is ready to market jointly Guyana and DR as a common destination that is just two and a half hours apart,” the president said.

These initiatives, he underscored, will set Guyana apart from the competition, offering greater leverage to boost the sector.

Last year, Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana officially launched direct flights between the two countries, unlocking new business and tourism opportunities.

The president was speaking at the sod turning event for Pegasus new branded hotel at the Pegasus Hotel and Corporate Centre, Kingston on Tuesday.

The new facility will join the host of other hotels being constructed across the country to offer first class services to patrons.

He reminded that the government is targeting “low-hanging fruit” within the industry, which includes capitalising on the country’s rich biodiversity and serene landscapes, marketing these as prime tourism products to entice the international community.

“We have to look at how we leverage the diaspora to bring back their capital and to come back home, to make Guyana their destination. To do this, we have to work with the best brands and names globally. We are working now in the eco and nature-based tourism area to have the best investors coming to Guyana,”

Regional brands are also being engaged to add this eco-focus to their tourism product.

The president said that these aggressive efforts aim to attract 3 million people to Guyana’s shores by 2030 to utilise the various private sector services.

“To do that, we have to build a calendar of events that are attractive to a wide array of tourists and visitors, and we are talking to the best in sports and entertainment right now as to how we develop this structure to support these investments,” President Ali said.

‘Bridging the old and the new’

The new independent branded hotel, another massive addition to the country’s hospitality landscape, will be built as a bridge between the old and the new – literally and figuratively. A section of the Pegasus Poolside and Grand Savannah Suite will be demolished to accommodate this new project.

This third venture will feature 170 executive rooms, an extensive third-floor gym and 13th-floor executive lounge, as well as a penthouse sky view overlooking the city skyline.

President Ali commended Chief Executive Officer of Pegasus Hotels, Robert Badal and his family for this bold investment. He said that long-term success in the tourism and hospitality sector is hinged on a collective effort and resilience, which have been displayed by the Badal family.

Meanwhile, CEO Robert Badal loutlined that Guyana’s rapid development, particularly with regard to the oil and gas sector has made the country a pulsing hub for investment.

He said that despite the growing pains, such as skilled labour shortages and financing challenges, there is a strong commitment from the private sector to invest in significant projects to contribute to the economy.

