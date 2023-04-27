Guyana Energy Agency files appeal against Atlantic Fuels Inc.

The Guyana Energy Agency has filed a Notice of Appeal against the decision of His Worship, Magistrate Dylon Bess who dismissed the charge of furnishing false or misleading information knowing that the information is false or misleading in connection with a document submitted to the Guyana Energy Agency contrary to Regulation 70 (2) of the Petroleum and Petroleum Products Regulations 2014.

The particulars of the offence were that Atlantic Fuels Inc. on the 13th November, 2020 submitted

Invoice#100 to the GEA at 295 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown in the Georgetown Magisterial District regarding a shipment of diesel claimed to have been purchased from Global Oil N.V. knowing same to be false or misleading.

The GEA presented evidence of four (4) witnesses in the matter and on March 24, 2023 His

Worship Magistrate Dylon Bess upheld the No case submission filed by counsel on behalf of the company.

The Guyana Energy Agency is of the view that the Learned Magistrate erred in law and/or misdirected himself on the law when he held that a prima facie case was not made out against the Defendant company and that the dismissal of the case after the prosecution closed its case was against the weight of the evidence which was before the court.

The Guyana Energy Agency continues its mandate in ensuring licence-holders comply with the

Guyana Energy Agency Act 1997 as amended and the Petroleum and Petroleum

Regulations 2014 regarding the authenticity of all documents submitted to the Agency.

