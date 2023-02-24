Guyana Energy Agency installs Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System at Lighttown Primary School (Region 6)

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), in January 2023, installed a 3.375kWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system along with a 19.2kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Lighttown Primary/Nursery School in Region 6.

The items installed at the Lighttown Primary School were provided by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in keeping with the Government’s sustainable energy interventions for communities and public buildings.

Students and Teachers benefiting for the electricity provide by the solar PV system

Lighttown Primary School is located approximately 18 km from New Amsterdam on the east bank of the Berbice river. In exercising its mandate, the Guyana Energy Agency, provided support for the transportation and installation of the solar PV and battery energy storage systems.

This initiative will provide a renewable, stable, and reliable electricity supply to the school and the school’s kitchen for its daily activities benefiting the students and teachers.

The teachers present at the time of the solar PV system’s installation expressed their gratitude for the initiative stating that it will allow them to better utilise the school’s services and provide better learning opportunities for the students. GEA’s Engineer provided training to five personnel (one male and four females) at the facility on the operation and maintenance of the system.

Solar PV array (3.375kWp) installed on the roof of the Lighttown Primary School

