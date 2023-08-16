Guyana fire and prison services streamlining MMG payment option

The Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with Mobile Money Guyana Inc. (MMG) has ushered in a new era by introducing cashless payment options at two vital institutions – the Guyana Prison Service and Guyana Fire Service to enhance the quality of services offered while embracing technology.

This will allow citizens to obtain specific documents that require payment easier from the two institutions.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn

Minister, Robeson Benn speaking at the launch at the ministry’s headquarters on Brickdam, Wednesday, highlighted the importance of the partnership in alleviating the challenges citizens face to access services.

To this end, he said it is important, as a government to keep evolving in a modern society.

“We have been moving to improve at a strategic management level. At the level of government, at the level of putting resources in respect of assets to improve services, to improve living and all aspects, in responses, in awareness, prevention and all of those issues,” he pointed out.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Prison Service and GTT in attendance

The integration of cashless payment options into the operations of the Guyana Prison Service and Fire Service is demonstrative of the government’s unwavering commitment and futuristic efforts to enhance the lives of citizens.

These institutions, both pillars of Guyana’s security framework, are now poised to offer an unprecedented level of convenience and efficiency to the public.

Bobita Ram, General Manager of MMG, expressed, “This may seem as simple as adding another payment method, it is actually a huge step in highlighting the power of collaboration…. We firmly believe that financial technology platforms such as MMG provides multiple advantages in contributing to the government’s efforts at reinforcing trust and accountability, modernising the public sector.”

General Manager of MMG, Bobita Ram

With over 110,000 Guyanese already utilising the services offered by MMG to date, this move has the potential to impact a significant portion of the population, streamlining their interactions with essential public services.

For persons interested in utilising the user-friendly MMG app, it can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

