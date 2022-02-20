Guyana Fire Service holds muster parades

Members of the Guyana Fire Service were this morning engaged in several muster parades across the country.

The short exercise was aimed at inspecting ranks’ uniform, protective gears and firefighting equipment.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn during brief remarks told ranks that the exercise signals the transitioning of the Guyana Fire Service into a more professional service.

He highlighted that ranks should be proficient and serve with excellence and confidence as is the mission of the GFS.

Speaking on some of the critiques the Fire Service has received in recent times, the Minister said ‘criticism is needed to identify shortfalls and promote improvement’.

With the continuous expansion of the Oil Industry, Minister Benn said he has engaged the relevant persons to facilitate firefighters visiting the rig and vessels.

This is aimed at widening their knowledge with regard to firefighting in these environments and to prepare them for major developmental projects already in the pipeline such as the Gas to Shore Project and the Industrial Development at Wales.

He committed that the necessary resources will be provided to aid the development of the Guyana Fire Service, as the goal remains; providing a better, safer and healthier life for the next generation of Guyanese.

Chief Fire Officer (Ag), Gregory Wickham during brief remarks also noted that the exercise was timely and assured ranks that the administration would ensure they are properly kitted out with the appropriate protective gears and equipment as they engage in fire fighting activities.

All senior officers and junior ranks attached to the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, Campbellville, Melanie, Mahaica, Leonora, La Grange, Diamond and Timehri fire stations were present for the parade.

Separate parades were conducted in Anna Regina, Bartica, Linden and Berbice.