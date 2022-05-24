Guyana Fire Service operations boosted with new vehicles

The work of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has been boosted with the procurement of two ambulances, water tenders and an airport rescue firefighter vehicle, all valued at some $178.6 million.

This is part of government’s commitment to ensuring firefighters are properly equipped to perform their duties, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn M.P, said.

The airport rescue firefighter vehicle that was handed over to GFS

“Our President Irfaan Ali and the cabinet of course are greatly interested in preventing, in mitigating the occurrences of fire and also in the rescue services with respect of persons who may need paramedical services,” the minister said when he handed over the vehicles, on Tuesday.

Minister Benn added that the critically needed vehicles will enhance the capabilities of the fire service and bring improved ‘safety and security’ to citizens.

Minister Benn handing over keys to Chief Fire Officer, Wickham

The airport rescue firefighter vehicle was purchased by the government to the tune of $146.3M and is expected to serve the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

Due to the high frequency of flights at the airport, the minister said firefighters must be ready and capable to respond to incidents involving possible fires and rescue there.

He further stated that, “this is intended to bring the Correia International Airport at Ogle to category four, for aerodrome firefighting… the appliance we have had there were falling behind the standards that are necessary.”

The ambulances handed over to GFS

Meanwhile, some $19.5 million was expended for the purchase of the two ambulances, which will provide services to residents of Regions Three and Five.

A further $12.7 million was spent to purchase the water tenders to be utilised in Region Four.

Acting Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham expressed his appreciation to the government, while noting that the vehicles will allow firefighters to execute their duties in a professional manner.

“I must firstly say thanks to the Government of Guyana for honouring our request and have these appliances and ambulances so that we’ll be able to execute our duties in a professional way,” he noted.

Minister Benn inspecting the vehicles.

He further added that the people of Guyana depend strongly on firefighters for fire safety, fire protection and fire prevention.

“We want to offer our service to this nation, that is of exceptional quality and that is what we are called to do, so we are better prepared with these appliances to offer that service,” he said.

Further, some $28 million was donated by Angloco Limited of the UK for the upgrading of the fire service.

