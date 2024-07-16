Guyana, France relationship built on foundation of respect, shared values- PM Phillips

The bilateral relationship between Guyana and France continues to prosper through the firm establishment of mutual respect, shared values and common goals.

This was emphasised by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips Monday evening, while attending the French National Day 2024 celebrations at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that over the years, the two countries have managed to enjoy an amiable relationship that has been strengthened through the cooperation of French Guiana.

Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd take a toast with French Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste on the occasion of the French National Day, alongside Chargé d’Affaires & Head of the French Diplomatic Bureau in Guyana Jean-Jacques Forté and the Ambassador’s spouse Maya de Lacoste

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, our countries have enjoyed a cordial partnership in part buttressed by the active cooperation between Guyana and French Guiana. In recent times, this partnership has been significantly strengthened through dialogue on fostering various cooperation initiatives,” the prime minister stated.

Through several high-level interactions with the French delegation, additional avenues have been created to foster collaboration in areas such as climate change, defence, infrastructure, technology, agriculture and tourism, among other crucial sectors.

Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips arriving at the Umana Yana. The French Ambassador escorts him to Guyana and Suriname, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste and his spouse Maya de Lacoste

The prime minister stressed that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and France’s National Climate Action Plan are evidence that the two countries shared a dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to promote a sustainable environment.

“Collaborative initiatives, such as the developing a pilot model on biodiversity crediting and supporting the expansion of Guyana’s Protected Areas System, further testify to our commitment. By working together, we can innovate and implement sustainable practices that benefit not only our countries but the entire planet…” Prime Minister Phillips emphasised.

While turning his attention to defence, he stated that Guyana’s participation in the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue has allowed the country to strengthen its security cooperation.

“The III Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue, hosted by Guyana on April 29-30, 2024, provided a platform for military stakeholders to address common security concerns and share best practices. This dialogue underscores the importance of regional collaboration in addressing security challenges and ensuring the safety and prosperity of our nations,” PM Phillips explained.

With Guyana on the drive to improve its food security by reducing its importation bill by 25 per cent by 2025, France’s expertise in agriculture will significantly contribute to the goal, when best practices are shared, and joint projects are developed.

As it pertains to infrastructure, France’s advanced knowledge will aid in Guyana’s transformation of modern architecture within the country.

Moreover, while building a resilient partnership in technology, the two countries can drive economic growth and spur digital transformation.

“Our shared commitment to democracy, human rights, sustainable development, and peace, unites us in our efforts to build a better future for all. Together, we will continue to strengthen our bilateral relations, foster cooperation, and create opportunities for growth and prosperity,” Prime Minister Phillips posited.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

