Guyana gears up for the tenth National Clean-up Exercise on June 7

Guyana is set to take another major step towards environmental sustainability with the tenth National Clean-up Exercise, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025.

This flagship initiative of the PPP/C administration will mobilise communities across all ten administrative regions in a nationwide push for a cleaner, greener country.

See flyer for details on clean up exercise

Spearheaded by the National Enhancement Committee, the exercise will tackle the removal of garbage, derelict vehicles, and scrap metal from communities nationwide. In Georgetown, the effort will also focus on upgrading roads to improve safety and urban aesthetics.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works and Chair of the National Enhancement Committee Deodat Indar led a high-level planning session on Friday to coordinate mobilisation and operational strategies.

The meeting brought together stakeholders, including Georgetown Mayor and City Councillors Steven Jacobs, Don Singh and Alfonso De Armas; Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kathy Smith, Solid Waste Director Walter Narine, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Public Works, Protected Areas Commission, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defense Force, Guyana Fire Service, and other agencies.

Members of the National Enhancement Committee

Minister Indar is calling on all citizens, businesses, civil society groups, religious organisations, and non-governmental organisations to participate in this vital national effort.

“We see the need for this clean up at this time because we did a detailed assessment of the city… and other parts of the country,” Minister Indar stated.

He emphasized that the active participation of every citizen is essential to achieving a healthier and more sustainable environment. Each individual is encouraged to take responsibility for cleaning their immediate surroundings.

“This has always been something good for Guyana where our country looks clean to those who live and work here and those visiting as well,” the minister added.

To ensure the success of the exercise, Minister Indar conducted inspections in Georgetown. These and other priority areas nationwide will be targeted for a comprehensive clean-up in the lead-up to June 7.

Minister Indar listening to the concerns of citizens

The Government of Guyana continues to place environmental sustainability at the forefront of its national agenda. The administration urges the public to support this initiative, recognising that a clean environment is not only a matter of public health and pride but also a key driver of tourism, investment and national unity.

The tenth National Clean-up Exercise is part of a broader, ongoing commitment to beautification, public health, and responsible stewardship of Guyana’s natural resources.