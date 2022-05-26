Guyana has made tremendous strides over 56 years of Independence

The journey of Guyana’s independence began with the struggle against bondage, indentureship, and colonisation, however on May 26, 1966 Guyana gained its freedom from Great Britain, allowing the country to become a democratic nation.

Today, Guyana celebrated its 56th anniversary with the hoisting of the Golden Arrow Head at Parliament Building, Georgetown.

Prime Minister and Minister McCoy looked on as the flag is being hoisted.

In an invited comment, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Hon. Mark Phillips said Guyana has seen tremendous developments over the past years while also noting that the government is committed to the country’s development.

“I think we’ve had tremendous developments over the 56 years and in the short space of time from when we took office in August 2020 to now, we’ve accelerated the developmental process of Guyana.”

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Hon. Mark Phillips

The prime minister added that independence calls for the re-enforcing of Guyana’s motto “One people, One nation, One destiny.”

As Guyana celebrates its achievements over the years, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy, M.P. said the government is “very pleased” to celebrate this auspicious day with the citizens of Guyana.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy.

He noted that, “we have struggled together as a people in terms of bringing us to where we are, and as a government, we have made over the last two years and in previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government strides towards making our people more unified, bringing greater development and making sure we can all work towards the grand Guyana dream which is to make sure that we can create wealth, and jobs for people and raise the standards of living for the people of the country.”

The Golden Arrow Head hoisted in celebration of Guyana’s Independence Day 2022.

Minister Mccoy is assuring citizens that the PPP/C Administration will continue to work diligently to enhance the people’s welfare and development.

Ministers of Government took the Independence Day anniversary and flag raising ceremonies to regions across the country, Wednesday Evening.

GPF perform a parade march at the ceremony.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered the feature address to Guyanese at the grand Independence Day celebration in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). The spectacular ceremony which is customarily held in the capital city, was well attended by Guyanese from all walks of life.

