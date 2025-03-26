Guyana Hosts First IDRL Tabletop Exercise to Strengthen Disaster Response

On March 25, 2025, The Civil Defence Commission launched the first International Disaster Response Law (IDRL) tabletop exercise, a significant initiative aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and response in the Caribbean. The three-day exercise, taking place in Georgetown, is being conducted by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The exercise brings together key stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organizations, civil society groups, and volunteer organizations, to strengthen disaster response mechanisms and improve coordination in times of crisis. Over the course of the exercise, participants are working to refine emergency protocols and boost collaboration between local and regional entities.

During the opening ceremony, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, Director General of the CDC emphasized the government’s commitment to improving disaster resilience in Guyana, particularly through revising disaster risk management legislation to meet international standards. Mrs. Dorthy Fraser, Director General of the Guyana Red Cross Society, highlighted the Guyana Red Cross Society’s role in disaster management, expressing gratitude to partners and reaffirming their commitment to enhancing preparedness and response. Dr. Nicole Greenidge, Disaster Risk Management Specialist, CDEMA, stressed the importance of the International Disaster Response Laws (IDRL) for the Caribbean, sharing lessons learned from past disasters like the St. Vincent eruption, and highlighting the need for a unified approach to future disasters in the region.

The exercise, which concludes on March 27, 2025, marks a significant step in advancing disaster response strategies in Guyana and the broader Caribbean region. The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Redy 360 Degree Project Phase Two and the French Red Cross.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

