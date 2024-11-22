Guyana, India connects through cultural diversity

The relationship between Guyana and India has intensified with a primary focus on the future that is built on partnership, progress, prosperity, love, and trust.

This was stressed by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening at the National Cultural Centre where the curtains came down for the historic three-day state visit of India’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Shri Navendra Modi in Guyana.

President Ali said that the Indian’s contribution began when the first batch of indentured immigrants arrived in Guyana in 1838 and since then they have continued to add to the development of the country.

As President Ali congratulated the prime minister on his astute leadership, he noted that many countries now look to mirror India’s developmental plans.

“Today, many developing and developed countries look to India for technology and research, and that speaks volumes; it speaks about transformation; it speaks about a changed society… a society that is firmly rooted as a global leader,” the president stated.

As Guyana deepens its ties with India, the reinvigorated partnership with India is being driven by renewed interest, mutual respect, and most importantly trust.

The two countries are advancing an agenda of a wide range of incorporations such as the economy, education, and energy.

President Ali further assured Prime Minister Modi that the rights of Indian citizens will always be respected as the country’s hospitality is known to be warm and legendary.

“I want to assure you that the rights of Indian citizens living, working, and investing in Guyana will always be respected and honoured. We deeply value their contributions and the bridges they built between our two nations,” His Excellency asserted.

The Honourable Modi’s presence in the country underscores the strength of a partnership that is rooted in mutual respect and a vision for a brighter future.

The ties between India and Guyana extend far beyond economies and politics, rather, they are cultural, emotional, deeply personal, and blood-connected.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the Guyanese population for showering him with sincere hospitality since his arrival ranging from the kind treatment to being the recipient of the Order of Excellence, Guyana’s highest national award.

He said that the country’s hospitality remains the same from the last time he visited some two decades ago as a normal man in the streets.

Prime Minister Modi noted that Guyana and India are deeply connected through three main areas including culture, cuisine, and cricket.

His visit to the Mahatma Gandhi, Arya Samaj, and Indian Arrival monuments showcases how deeply the countries are connected.

“I salute the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community. You fight for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana the fastest-growing economy. From humble beginnings, you have risen to the top,”the Indian prime minister posited.

The common diversity of the two countries is something to be celebrated and not tolerated.

India’s journey over the past decade has been nothing but transformative. In just 10 years India has grown from the 10th largest economy to the 5th and will soon become the 3rd largest.

“Indian growth has not only been inspirational but also inclusive…In just one decade we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty,” Prime Minister Modi highlighted.

With the prime minister’s visit, Guyana and India have built stronger collaboration to empower the development of each other’s country.

