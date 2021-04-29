Guyana introduces UN Resolution, in solidarity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

United Nations General Assembly adopts resolution in “Solidarity with and support for the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as neighbouring countries affected by the impact of the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano”.

Earlier today, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues -Birkett, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations and Chair of the CARICOM Caucus, introduced a resolution, on behalf of the 14 member States of the CARICOM, entitled “Solidarity with and support for the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as neighbouring countries affected by the impact of the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano”. The resolution received overwhelming support in the General Assembly with 174 member States co-sponsoring and was adopted by consensus.

Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues -Birkett, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations and Chair of the CARICOM Caucus

In her statement, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett told the General Assembly that: “The resolution expresses deep concern about the serious consequences of the explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines since 9 April 2021 which has resulted in the displacement of residents, loss of livelihoods, food security and nutrition, health security, and access to social infrastructure, and about the urgent need to restore normal co nditions for the population.

For more than two weeks, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been in the throes of a series of explosive volcanic eruptions on the island of St. Vincent, a crisis of historic proportions. Nearly one -fifth of the island’s population has had to be evacuated from the immediate disaster area which covers approximately one third of the island. The ongoing explosive volcanic eruptions are compounded by the multidimensional challenges of the Covid -19 pandemic and comes before a predicted active hurricane season that begins in a few weeks. These are all severe shocks beyond domestic control and demonstrate the vulnerability of Small Island Developing States.

The resolution, presented today to the Assembly, notes the elevated public health risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus among persons offered refuge both within and beyond the national territory of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It further underlines the special needs and challenges of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the affected neighboring countries and welcomes the generous and immediate assistance that has been provided by CARICOM and other neighbouring countries, as well as by other States and national, regional and international organizations, particularly the United Nations system.”

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett further told the Assembly that “the resolution invites the international community to continue relief efforts and to increase support and encourages the international financial institutions and organizations to continue to contribute and to respond generously for the duration of the emergency and of the rehabilitation process in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as affect ed neighbouring countries. It also requests the Secretary -General, to the extent of this authority, to support the rehabilitation efforts.”

Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King, expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to all Member States for their invaluable support for the resolution.

She expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Permanent Representative of Guyana H.E. Caro lyn Rodrigues Birkett, Chair of the CARICOM Caucus for introducing the resolution on behalf of CARICOM and for her personal outreach efforts, as well as to Ambassador Keisha McGuire of Grenada, for her efforts. Special appreciation was expressed the entire Group of Latin America and the Caribbean for their familial solidarity and to all of the Americas, who she said, has “rallied to our cause”.

Ambassador King welcomed the launch of the United Nations Global Appeal Fund for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and neighbouring countries, stating that “without the immediate and sustained solidarity from the United Nations, our regional/sub-regional organisations, neighbours and countries near and far, our life and living would be completely unbearable. We thank you!

The United Nations and its agencies have been actively at work. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Regional Security System (RSS), the ALBA, the Association of Caribbean States, and their allied r egional agencies have been at the forefront with their magnificent efforts.”

Ambassador King further stated that “it is important to note that within 24 hours of the first set of explosive eruptions, my Prime Minister received a personal call from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. Two days after that, the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean based in Barbados, 100 miles east of Saint Vincent, arrived by boat because the airspace was closed —a credit to the new reforms.”

In closing, she thanked the international community for their solidarity and reiterated strong commitment to working with the governments, intergovernmental and regional organisations, international financial institutions, and the private sector in the recovery process of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as neighbouring countries affected by the impact of the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.”

Statements of support were also delivered by the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of the United States of America, United Kingdom and Morocco.