Guyana invites proposals for two major regional airports in drive to modernise aviation network

The Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation (MoPUA) has issued a landmark Request for Proposals (RFP) for the design, construction, and financing of two new municipal airports in Regions Six and Nine.

It marks a decisive step in the government’s drive to modernise Guyana’s aviation infrastructure and boost regional connectivity.

Under the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures outlined in the Procurement Act 2003, qualified firms are invited to submit proposals for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) of a Code 3C Municipal Airport at Rose Hall, Canje, Berbice, Region Six.

The new airport will strengthen domestic and regional air transport, unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and economic growth along the East Berbice corridor.

At the same time, the ministry is seeking proposals for a Code 4E Municipal Airport in Lethem, Region Nine, a transformative undertaking expected to position the Rupununi as a key aviation gateway connecting southern Guyana to Brazil and the wider Latin American market.

The facility will be capable of accommodating larger aircraft, expanding cross-border commercial activity and passenger traffic.

Complementing these flagship projects, the ministry is also inviting bids for the rehabilitation and upgrading of priority hinterland and coastal airstrips under Lots 1–4. These works will improve flight safety, reliability, and year-round access for remote communities, ensuring better support for medevac services, commerce, and essential government operations.

Acquisition of RFP documents begins Thursday, February 19, 2026. Pre-proposal conferences will be held on February 27 and March 4, 2026, at the ministry’s headquarters, 55 Main Street, Georgetown.

All proposals must be submitted in sealed envelopes to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, by the stipulated deadlines in March and April 2026. Late or electronic submissions will not be accepted.

Through these major investments, the government is reaffirming its commitment to expanding safe, efficient, and modern air transport infrastructure across Guyana, laying the foundation for stronger regional integration and sustained national development.