Guyana is in its golden era – Minister Teixeira

─ as country celebrates 56th Independence anniversary

On the eve of the 56th anniversary of Guyana’s independence, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, MP, assured residents of Cuyuni-Mazaruni that Guyana is moving ahead with a vision for a transformed and diversified economy.

The flag raising ceremony was hosted at the Bartica Community Center ground on Wednesday, to foster cohesiveness and an appreciation for Guyanese patriotism.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, MP

In her feature address, the minister explained that Guyana is blessed as a country, with its myriad of natural resources that continue to benefit the people.

“We have a vision of a diversified economy, an economy that can deal with agriculture, oil and gas, bauxite and gold and diamonds and forestry…we have a vision for our nation and for ourselves,” Teixeira noted.

Further, the minister reminded residents that though the government is implementing several measures to mitigate the increases in cost of living, many of the factors responsible are external.

“There are many things as a country we can try to control, but we cannot control what’s going on in the world. COVID has had an enormous impact on the cost of living in the world,” she explained.

As the gateway to the hinterland, the minister noted that projects such as the new Linden to Mabura road will allow for massive economic expansion for the township of Bartica. The road, which is the first phase of a much larger project, will connect Lethem and surrounding communities to Linden and will allow for easier travel and transportation of goods.

Minister Teixeira encouraged citizens to continue to be proud of their Guyanese heritage, irrespective of where they may find themselves in the world as Guyana’s upward trajectory continues.

Barticians at the flag raising ceremony

“This time now, this is the golden era of Guyana. We have reached a level of maturation as a country that we as a people…have a clearer vision of where we want to go,” she said.

She said government will continue with its commitment to work with all members of society to foster transformational development in Guyana.

“Let us work together, let us find a way in Guyana that we are able to agree to disagree, to agree to work together on some issues…and to move this country forward,” the minister urged.

Relaying the plans for the township, Mayor Gifford Marshall said assistance from Central Government has allowed for major transformational projects to take place.

“Through the relationship with the Regional Democratic Council and by extension a number of government agencies and departments, the development of Bartica must and will continue, and a number of projects…will be realised this year,” Marshall explained.

Guyana gained its independence from the United Kingdom on May 26, 1966.

