Guyana is positioned to lead Global Biodiversity Alliance – Minister Bharrat

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat affirmed that Guyana’s unmatched track record in sustainable forest management, low deforestation rates and environmental stewardship make it a natural partner in the Global Biodiversity Alliance.

He explained that Guyana has the perfect balance and is seen as a model country in this regard. And this is not because the country safeguards 98 per cent of its forest or has the lowest deforestation rate in the world.

“But because we have managed to strike that balance of economic development and environmental sustainability and maintain our high environmental credentials, while still experiencing tremendous economic growth,” the minister explained during the United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast on Wednesday.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

Although Guyana is a new oil-producing country, it has still maintained a sound programme of economic development and high environmental credentials.

Minister Bharrat also emphasised the importance of indigenous knowledge and community involvement in conservation efforts.

“Guyana has safeguarded its forest naturally and effortlessly and this is commended to our indigenous Guyanese who lived and worked in the forest for centuries,” the natural resources minister pointed out.

Guyana is currently hosting the first Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, where international and regional leaders are crafting plans to tackle one of the most pressing issues, biodiversity loss.

As part of the summit’s activities, the delegates will have the opportunity to witness and experience the rich beauty of Guyana’s forest, which is often talked about at various international forums. The summit ends on July 25.