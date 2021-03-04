Guyana Issues Protest Note to Venezuela in Response to Fighter Jets over Eteringbang

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, earlier today summoned the Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Luis Edgardo Diaz Monclus to hand over a protest note and register the Government of Guyana’s condemnation of the recent violation of Guyana’s sovereignty.

Minister Todd inf ormed the Ambassador that on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 13:20 hrs., two Venezuelan Sukhoi SU 30 f ighter jets, f lew over the community of Eteringbang and the airstrip at a very low altitude. The f ighter jets then circled the location once before proceeding in an easterly direction.

The Minister voiced the Government’s concerns on the act of aggression and stated that such an action was a clear violation of Guyana’s territorial space as well as International law and convention.

Further, the Foreign Minister noted that this act not only challenge d the good neighbourly relations but, by extension peace and stability of the region. He reiterated President Ali’s commitment to engaging with Venezuela in areas of mutual interest f or the betterment and prosperity of the people of Guyana and Venezuela.

In turn, Ambassador Monclus registered his disappointment in hearing of this development. The Ambassador mentioned that he is only aware of a reconnaissance mission within Venezuelan territory to monitor narco-trafficking and illegal activities. He said that Venezuela was committed to peacef ul relations with Guyana and committed to transmitting the information from the Foreign Minister to his Capital. He promised to provide f eedback in a timely manner.

The meeting ended on a cordial note.