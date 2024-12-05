Guyana Joins Global Aviation Community in Celebrating 80 Years of ICAO

In a significant show of solidarity, Guyana proudly joined 192 member States of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Chicago, United States, to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Chicago Convention. This momentous occasion, held under the theme “Safe Skies. Sustainable Future: Together for the Next 80 Years,” yielded reflections on the achievements of the past while embarking on a collective journey toward a more sustainable aviation future.

On December 7, 1944, at the iconic Hilton Chicago Hotel, the Convention that birthed ICAO was adopted—an agreement that has since served as the cornerstone for the global civil aviation system, fostering safety, security, and cooperation across borders.

The delegation from Guyana was led by the Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, and Deputy Director General (CA), Mr. Saheed Sulaman, who represented the nation’s commitment to advancing the principles of safe and sustainable air travel.

“Celebrating 80 years of the Chicago Convention highlights not only the milestones we have achieved but also the challenges that lie ahead, particularly regarding climate change,” expressed Lt. Col. Field. “The aviation sector’s future hinges on our ability to navigate these challenges collaboratively and effectively.”

The Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Council offered a platform for stakeholders to reflect on past achievements and reaffirm commitments to a cohesive approach in addressing global aviation challenges in the coming decades. This includes a unified response to climate change, ensuring that the skies remain safe as we move toward a sustainable future while maintaining economic growth and connectivity.

Member States agreed to work hand-in-hand with ICAO as a vital bridge-builder, propelling safe, secure, and sustainable air transport development.

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, expressed his proud congratulations to the ICAO on this historic milestone and affirmed his Government’s commitment to the ideals and objectives that have underscored 80 years of international aviation cooperation.

As we look forward to the next 80 years, Guyana is dedicated to contributing to a global aviation landscape that is both innovative and resilient, ensuring that air transport remains a vital component of our world.

