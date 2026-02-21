Guyana, King’s Foundation to advance sustainable development

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government is strengthening its commitment to sustainable development through a strategic partnership with the King’s Foundation to support programmes under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The collaboration will fund and implement initiatives focused on sustainable urban development, including the construction of a model signature building in Georgetown.

The project will incorporate local materials, traditional techniques, and international expertise, serving as a blueprint for future development.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn

Delivering remarks at the flag-raising ceremony held at the Region Four Democratic Council’s Office on Friday, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, underscored its importance to national progress and capacity building.

“This partnership will see the implementation of programmes that promote environmentally sustainable and culturally rooted development, while strengthening our capacity in areas such as urban planning, architecture and community development,” the minister stated.

The initiative forms part of a two-year programme designed to enhance knowledge exchange and technical support, while positioning Guyana within a global network of countries advancing climate-resilient and innovative development.

The government emphasised that the programmes will not only advance infrastructure development but also create opportunities, build local capacity, and support long-term national growth through strategic international collaboration.