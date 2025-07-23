Guyana launches a National Suicide Surveillance System to strengthen mental health Response

Taking a bold and significant step to address suicide and strengthen mental health interventions nationwide, the Ministry of Health has launched Guyana’s National Suicide Surveillance System.

The initiative, long in the planning, is intended to improve the country’s ability to respond effectively and compassionately to cases of attempted suicide and related mental health.

Developed with technical support from PAHO and UNICEF, the system will serve as a vital tool to gather accurate, timely data to guide targeted interventions aimed at reducing the tragic loss of lives to suicide across the country.

The Ministry of Health states that all data collected through this system will be handled confidentially in accordance with Guyana’s laws. Information gathered will support coordinated, real-time responses by the Ministry of Health, the Mental Health Unit, and other stakeholders committed to providing care and support.

The Suicide Surveillance Form

After a mental health practitioner completes the ministry’s form, it will then be submitted to a server and become accessible only to officials within the ministry.

Using the information provided in the document, the Ministry of Health, the Mental Health Unit and other stakeholders will respond accordingly.

This surveillance form will be made available at all health institutions and all telemedicine sites across the country.

The launch of this transformative initiative took place at the Ministry of Health’s head office on Brickdam and was attended by Minister Dr Frank Anthony, representatives from PAHO/WHO and other officials from the Mental Health Unit.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony addressing the gathering at the launch of the National Suicide Surveillance System

During his address, Dr Frank Anthony elaborated on the strategic steps made by the Government leading up to this point. “We had challenges with suicide. For many years, Guyana had high Suicide numbers, and we wanted to have a very special focus on reducing the cases of suicide,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr Anthony explained that in the past, although legislation dealing with mental health and suicide cases existed, efforts to gather accurate information proved challenging since data were not always readily available.

“With this existing law, we were still having challenges with institutions reporting, especially hospitals… So, we thought by developing this in electronic format and giving people access to it, we will be able to get the information almost in real time,” the minister underscored.

With the implementation of this new system, persons in both coastal and remote areas will be able to access mental health services in a timely and strategic manner, and persons who may attempt suicide will have access to the help they need.

This initiative forms part of the government’s mandate to ensure that all citizens have access to essential services to enhance their quality of life.