Guyana launches first mental health court

Guyana launched its first mental health court on Thursday to improve access to justice and treatment for people with mental health conditions.

The court, which will use therapeutic jurisprudence (TJ), will operate out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

TJ is a philosophy that determines how rules, procedures, and the behaviour of legal professionals impact the psychological well-being of individuals involved in the judicial system.

The court was established through support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United States Embassy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Judiciary of Guyana.

During the opening ceremony at the Supreme Court in Georgetown, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, highlighted that the judiciary must be complimented for taking a bold step to establish a specialised court that seeks to ensure individuals living with mental health illness are afforded the appropriate treatment and support.

(From left) Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh; UNICEF Area Representative (ag) of Guyana and Suriname, Gabriel Vockel; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC and Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edward

The AG said the court’s establishment aligns with the government’s policy to improve the lives of persons living with mental health illness, reduce the prison population and incidences of recidivism.

“The opening of the mental health court is an outstanding testimony to the evolution and maturity of our society to holistically address the issue of mental health in Guyana. Particularly, this court will help us to deal with defendants whose mental illness may have contributed to the commission of a crime,” Minister Nandlall stated.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC

He further noted that it complements the policy groundworks, philosophy and provisions of the Mental Health Protection and Promotion Act 2022.

“This is only the beginning. We may have to do legislation that will govern how the court operates. And we may have to make rules that will regulate the procedural aspects of the court. I want to assure the judiciary that the Government of Guyana, and in particular the Attorney General Chambers, remains steadfastly ready to assist in that regard,” he said.

UNICEF Area Representative (ag) of Guyana and Suriname, Gabriel Vockel, said the piloting of the court is the beginning of a new judicial process, and a new era in how Guyana responds to mental health injustice with compassion, hope and dignity.

Vockel noted that UNICEF stands proudly with the government and all its partners on this momentous occasion.

“We are honoured to have provided the technical assistance and funding to help make this court a reality and to support the role of the justice system that is truly inclusive, rehabilitative and child-sensitive,” Vockel said.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Chief Medical Officer Dr Narine Singh also spoke at the launch.