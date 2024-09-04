Guyana launches National Defence Institute

Guyana has reached a significant milestone with the launch of the National Defence Institute (NDI), a brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said the aim is to make the NDI a ‘centre of excellence’ in defence, security, and development studies in Guyana and the Americas.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This important institution will play a key role in building capacity and expertise within the nation’s security architecture, offering world-class training to stakeholders locally and regionally.

The defence institute was launched on Wednesday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

In his keynote address, the head of state said the initiative is part of a holistic approach aimed at protecting Guyana’s interest and safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“From the moment we gained independence, we were subject to threats to our territorial integrity. These challenges have demanded a continuous focus on the defence of our nation. Defence is no longer an option. It is an essential requirement for all those who will play a role in shaping our national defence and security architecture,” he said.

The president stated that the institute will not only focus on academic research, but it will produce action plans and analyses on an array of threats and challenges facing the region.

A Scene from the launching ceremony

Additionally, the defence institute will conduct quarterly reviews on regional issues such as migration patterns and organised gangs that seek to destabilise societies.

“We want this to be the premier intelligence, defence, and security agency in the region. We want this institute to be the institute that will be training all our strategic thinkers in defence and security,” the president asserted.

Moreover, significant focus will also be placed on disaster preparedness and response, as well as the impact of climate change on the lives of the citizens of Guyana and the Caribbean.

Key focus will also be placed on cyber-security, security risk profiling and gang profiling within Guyana and the Caribbean region.

A diverse range of individuals will benefit from training, including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various agencies and those involved in management and decision-making positions.

“Defence is everyone’s responsibility, security is everyone’s responsibility, and that is why there will be some strategic forces and strategic certificates that are designed to help CEOs, to help the private sector…Guard against various threats that we will confront,” the head of state further underlined.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, said the institute will serve as a beacon for strategic thought and action and will support Guyana’s national development.

NDI’s Director, Dr Randolph Persaud and Assistant Director, Dr Seon Levius also delivered remarks, outlining the key focus and importance of the institute.

The institute will be linked to the Regional Security System (RSS), the National Defence University in Washington D.C. and the William J. Perry Centre for Defense and Atmospheric Studies. The NDI will be housed at the University of Guyana (UG).

