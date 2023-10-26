Guyana Licensing Round 2022: Successful Bidders
Following the conclusion of the international Licensing Round 2022 and in keeping with the qualification criteria previously published, the GoG has identified the following companies (Table 1) as being eligible to move to the next stage of the process.
Table 1 Bids eligible to proceed to the next stage
|Company
|Block
|Sispro Inc
|S3
|TotalEnergies EP Guyana B.V. in consortium with Qatar Energy International E&P LLC and Petronas E&P Overseas SDN BHD
|S4
|International Group Investment Inc
|S5
|Liberty Petroleum Corporation and Cybele Energy Limited
|S7
|ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess New Ventures Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited
|S8
|International Group Investment Inc.
|S10
|Delcorp Incorporated, Watad Energy and Communications Ltd and Arabian Drilling Company
|D1
|Sispro Inc.
|D2
The Evaluation Committee appointed by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), along with technical support from international specialists, evaluated the bids to assess those that satisfied the mandatory administrative and legal requirements contained in the bid document and were eligible to progress to the next stage.
Further to the outcome of this process and in keeping with the requirements of the Petroleum Activities Act of 2023, the GoG will now commence engagements with these companies towards submission of their applications.