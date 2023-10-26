Search

Guyana Licensing Round 2022: Successful Bidders

October 26, 2023

Following the conclusion of the international Licensing Round 2022 and in keeping with the qualification criteria previously published, the GoG has identified the following companies (Table 1) as being eligible to move to the next stage of the process.

Table 1 Bids eligible to proceed to the next stage

CompanyBlock
Sispro IncS3
TotalEnergies EP Guyana B.V. in consortium with Qatar Energy International E&P LLC and Petronas E&P Overseas SDN BHDS4
International Group Investment IncS5
Liberty Petroleum Corporation and Cybele Energy LimitedS7
ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess New Ventures Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana LimitedS8
International Group Investment Inc.S10
Delcorp Incorporated, Watad Energy and Communications Ltd and Arabian Drilling CompanyD1
Sispro Inc.D2

The Evaluation Committee appointed by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), along with technical support from international specialists, evaluated the bids to assess those that satisfied the mandatory administrative and legal requirements contained in the bid document and were eligible to progress to the next stage.

Further to the outcome of this process and in keeping with the requirements of the Petroleum Activities Act of 2023, the GoG will now commence engagements with these companies towards submission of their applications.

