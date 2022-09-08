Guyana looking to become world class event destination

The government is looking to create a space in Guyana for world class events such as “the Cricket Carnival” which will take place here from September 16 to October 2.

Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Charles Ramson said the development of culture especially in the performing arts has always been a biproduct of prosperity and the government’s vision is to create a space for world class events.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson

“Those young people they are going to be able to get the biggest platform that they have ever had before, people from all around the country the region and the world would be here in Guyana and getting the opportunity to see our talents here getting them the name and face recognition that they would have not had otherwise,” Minister Ramson said.

Fourteen sponsors have been recognised for partnering with the Government of Guyana to help in the execution of 16 days of Cricket Carnival events.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond pose with the Sponsors of Cricket Carnival

“Most of you gave us the chance as well, the benefit of the doubt of having the vision and knowing that its being presented for that beneficial pursue, the beneficial purpose of wanting to showcase Guyana in the best possible light to create this space where we are the premium destination for world class events in the region and for our young people, the folks who are connected to the performing arts but they never really had the opportunity to take it to that exceptional place,” the minister noted.

He also noted other events like the One Guyana concert which has now been extended to a three-day event.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond also expressed gratitude while noting that Cricket Carnival is part of the objective to diversify the tourism product.

She said there is rapid expansion in the tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond

“It’s only going to expand, as you know by the time we announced the cricket all the rooms in the hotels were booked up and so we launched the bed and breakfast programme then added 300 more rooms, those are mostly taken up sorry to say but it’s only going to get better as we have more hotels coming on board there are going to be more and more rooms, so we have already seen room for expansion,” Minister Walrond said.

Meanwhile, a series of events are planned for a two-week period starting September 16, and will include several bands, international artistes and activities for every demographic.

Guyana is host of the Semi- Finals and Finals of the Caribbean Premier League for three years.

Minister Walrond said many more surprises can be expected over the coming years.

