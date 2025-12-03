Guyana makes medical history

– GPHC successfully performs first-ever chain kidney transplant in the Caribbean

Guyana has achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone as the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) completed the Caribbean’s first chain kidney transplant, involving four donor–recipient pairs and eight surgeries over four days.

The achievement places Guyana at the forefront of regional transplant medicine, marking a new era for advanced, life-saving healthcare within the Caribbean community.

Dr Kishore Persaud and team in observation

During operation



A chain transplant, also called a paired-exchange chain, allows someone who wants to donate a kidney to a loved one but is medically incompatible to instead donate to another patient in the chain. In return, their loved one receives a compatible kidney from someone else in the chain.

This creates a loop of donors and recipients, maximising the number of successful transplants.

This chain transplant is the first of its kind in the Caribbean. Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony pledged that “Guyana will continue to be at the forefront of transplants.”

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

With kidney disease on the rise globally and in Guyana, GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, said that from 2023 to date, 2,200 kidney patients have been registered at GPHC’s nephrology unit.

He also said that there are currently 316 Guyanese receiving dialysis treatment, with 246 of them having started treatment this year alone.

“Every successful transplant is a second chance at life and freedom from dialysis, restored health, and renewed hope for families,” Rambarran said.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran

Rambarran commended the staff at GPHC for their dedication and for making the historic accomplishment possible.

“Your work is truly extraordinary and a testament to our commitment to providing world-class healthcare services,” the CEO stated, noting that expanding transplant capacity has reduced waiting times and broadened access for underserved communities.

Lead Transplant Surgeon, Dr Kishore Persaud

Lead transplant surgeon Dr Kishore Persaud highlighted the complexity of the four-pair chain procedure, which relied on advanced virtual cross-matching techniques to match each donor with a compatible recipient.

“These surgeries were performed entirely by the doctors and staff of GPHC. We have proven that our own can lead the way in the Caribbean,” Dr Persaud emphasised.

Guyana now leads the region with 13 transplants completed in 2025, surpassing countries such as Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health stated that the milestone is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transplant services, expand access to specialised care, and introduce deceased-donor transplantation, which is expected to save hundreds of lives and alleviate the pressure on dialysis services.

GPHC reaffirmed its mission to deliver cutting-edge care, comprehensive patient support, and continued medical innovation for the benefit of all Guyanese.