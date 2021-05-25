Guyana makes significant progress in Safety Oversight Capabilities –ICAO Reports

The Honourable Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P. extends heartfelt congratulations to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for its most recent achievement in aviation.

This note of appreciation comes from the Honourable Minister after learning that the GCAA has made significant progress in its safety oversight functions following a report from the Regional Aviation Safety Group for the Pan America’s Executive Steering Committee meeting, held last week. At this meeting the presentation of the newly developed Safety dashboards was made, to follow up on the Regional Safety Plan Objectives.

According to the ICAO’s Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP) Key Concepts and Metrics, the safety oversight index of a state is an indicator of its safety oversight capabilities.

It is a number greater than zero where the number one (1), represents the minimum level of expected safety oversight capabilities of a State, considering the number of departures, as a proxy to the size of the States aviation system. Among the indicators, they could see an outstanding result in the Safety Oversight Index, indicating important developments in Guyana, especially in the Operations Category.

Guyana received the highest Safety Oversight Index for its robust safety oversight capabilities when compared to all the States in the South American, Latin American, Caribbean and North American Regions.

In December 2018, the Civil Aviation Act 2018 was passed in the National Assembly, making it the most modern civil aviation act in the Region.