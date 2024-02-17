Guyana moving to become environmentally secured

– “It is the duty of the citizens to keep their environment clean”– Min Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall stressed that citizens must ensure that their country is always kept clean as now is the time that Guyana is undergoing massive transformation.

The AG posited this, on Saturday morning, along with the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag as they led a theme on a clean-up exercise along the Kingston Seawall, and other areas around Georgetown.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) during the clean-up exercise on the Kingston Seawall

“You cannot be throwing your garbage on the roads and at the side of the streets and in public places. It is reprehensible. It is perhaps one of the most uncivilized conducts in the modern world,” the legal affairs minister stated.

He said that it is not necessarily the government’s intention to revert to sanctions to ensure that the country is kept clean.

The minister added it should be a partnership and responsibility of citizens’ moral standards.

Volunteers participating in the national clean-up

However, the majority of the Guyanese population is becoming less concerned with this morality and so there is a possibility that the existing laws may have to be heightened, he added.

“As you know, we have laws against littering and these laws carry consequences when they are violated and breached. Perhaps we will now have to enforce these laws with greater discipline and with greater frequency,” the AG emphasised.

Meanwhile, with the rapid pace at which the country is moving, Minister Parag noted that it has always been the government’s objective to lead a safe and secure nation.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag contributing to the cleaning up campaign

“The objective has always been for us to maintain a hygienic and clean environment because as you know we are moving towards a climate-secured country and energy-secured country and so we want to be able to ensure that our surroundings are clean at all times,” the local government minister recounted.

She added that the entire cleaning programme which was implemented by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is also a way of sending waves across the country to have everyone involved in the activity.

As such, all ten administrative regions participated in the national exercise. It saw members of the disciplined forces and private companies collaborating to ensure that Guyana grows into a cleaner and greener country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

