Guyana National Stadium being converted to multipurpose sport facility

The Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara is currently being converted to a multipurpose facility, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, has announced.

During a recent interview with DPI, Minister Ramson said the project has been in the works for a few months since the ministry disclosed its plans for the stadium.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr.

The new facility, he said, will facilitate international standard sport facilities that the Ministry has slated to be constructed in regions two, six and ten.

“The football field is being built on the northern side. Right now, they are clearing the field so that the football field could be built there and the volleyball field will be built adjacent to the tarmac. We are going to put in a tennis court near to the tarmac as well, we will even put in a basketball court.”

Currently, sport equipment are being procured, following several fruitful engagements between the Ministry and the Guyana Amateur Basketball Association and Federation.

This development will then allow for the construction of the cricket academy there, slated to commence in 2022, which the sport minister has assured will be given full attention.

“The function of this is to be able to play cricket anytime whether you have good or bad weather and so we are working on the details now. We are pretty confident that we would be able to finalise those details coming out of the next budget that would be completed in the next few months so that we can get that started,” he explained.

Last month, the minister committed to the provision of a cricket coach to the Tuschen Community Ground due to the club’s outstanding performance.

Some $1.5 billion will be used for sport development. From this sum, $915.5 million will be used for the improvement of community grounds countrywide and $618 million is earmarked to help assist in tournaments, maintain sport facilities and support selected sports associations.