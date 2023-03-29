Guyana now capable of inspecting helidecks

Guyana is now able to inspect and issue helideck licenses, further equipping the nation with the necessary skills to significantly develop its burgeoning oil and gas sector.

A helideck is a landing platform on a vessel or offshore structure, which allows helicopters to land and take off.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) presented Prosperity, the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel with a helideck license following a thorough inspection carried out by Guyana’s first helideck inspector, Adrian Bassier.

GCAA Director General Egbert Field handing over delegation to Adrian Bassier

At the simple handing-over ceremony, GCAA Director General Egbert Field emphasised the importance of having the first Guyanese helideck inspector and the significant role it plays in the oil and gas sector.

“Today we can happily say that Guyana has its first helideck inspector after the last inspection … The civil aviation forms an integral part of that development and we are now on the verge of becoming a very big oil-producing nation. In moving forward with that, the elements to support our oil production has got to be put in place,” he stated.

The oil and gas industry both offshore and onshore is dependent on the service of helicopters in its operations for a number of applications including crew changes and fire and rescue operations.

To this end, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised the fact that the inspection was carried out by a Guyanese inspector, is a testament to the capacity that the country has developed.

“There is a pride that Guyana can do things and Guyana is going places. When we had to get a helideck inspection a few years ago we had to engage a foreign partner, Ghana, to be exact to do that work for us. We didn’t have to go that same route again of having a foreign partner to do that inspection, we now have the capacity in the country…And that is very important,” the minister said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

He reiterated the government’s commitment to upskilling the country’s human resources as greater emphasis will be placed to ensure junior members are mentored.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Adrian Bassier, who paid tribute to Guyana and Ghana for his achievement.

“I am honoured but I am also humbled, I see this not as just a personal achievement but it is an achievement for Guyana for the regulator of the aviation industry in Guyana too and it is a special day and I share this with not only my DG [director general] and my colleagues, but also the other people in Ghana, the inspector there that made available their expertise to assist me,” he said. Minister Edghill said the government is making significant strides in the oil and gas sector, and there is no doubt that Guyana will continue to advance in the years to come.

