Guyana observes 50th fire prevention anniversary

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) commenced its 50th Fire Prevention Anniversary with a religious service at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Sunday, under the theme “Fire Safety and Green, One Guyana Dream.”

Fire Prevention Month is observed worldwide in October annually.

Sections of the audience at the commencement of the 50th Fire Prevention Anniversary under the theme, “Fire Safety and Green, One Guyana Dream”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the GFS plays a pivotal role in protecting the country’s national assets and personal assets of citizens.

He also stressed the government’s role in supporting the fire department by procuring large quantities of equipment and vehicles to support fire stations and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils nationwide.

“The success we’re having is a result of government support, government engagement, and investment, and government commitment to protecting live resources and property, making sure we are all safe wherever we live in Guyana,” Minister Benn emphasised.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Meanwhile, opening with inspirational music, the Guyana Police Force band serenaded those in attendance.

The programme featured prayers and sermonettes by the main religious groups and a special musical performance by Guyanese singer Carlvin Burnette.

Those in attendance were urged to be mindful of the potential harm that uncontrolled fires can cause, whether in their homes or workplaces.

A calendar of activities has been planned to commemorate the golden jubilee of fire prevention observance in Guyana.

These activities are aimed at educating members of the public about fire safety and prevention.

Persons can also visit the various fire stations countrywide to speak with officers about their fire safety concerns. School lectures and television programmes on fire prevention will also be conducted throughout the month.

