Guyana on its way to achieving 2000 hotel rooms by 2025

Guyana is well on its way to achieving 2000 hotel rooms by 2025 to accommodate the vast influx of visitors the nation has been witnessing in recent days.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond on Friday inspected ongoing works of the new Aiden Hotel located at Robb and Oronoque streets in the capital city.

The boutique-style edifice is among other branded hotels that will be opened in Guyana to complement the growing hospitality sector.

Minister Walrond inspecting works

Minister Walrond stated that she is optimistic that the project will be completed in time.

“The contractors have assured us that by May this project will be completed. As you know in June, we have the international cricket finals then we have CPL right after. We are optimistic that we will have rooms for our visitors as they come for these events,” she explained.

Guyana will also see persons coming in for its annual energy conference, Mashramani festivities, Rupununi Rodeo, Berbice expo, building expo, and the agriculture expo, among other events.

The country recorded the highest levels of arrivals last year when compared to the arrivals recorded in 2019, with a record-breaking total of 319,056.

The new Aiden Hotel

This stands as the nation’s highest-recorded number of visitors to date, a clear testimony to the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Minister Walrond highlighted that the government had anticipated an exponential rise in visitors to Guyana, following its re-assumption to office in 2020.

“We have seen the realisation of that and that is why we sent out an expression of interest in 2020. These projects take a long time to add additional rooms and we are well on our way for those rooms to be realised for our guests to have internationally branded standard hotels that they are accustomed to,” the tourism minister pointed out.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

